    Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart serves as parade reviewing official for Fox Company graduation ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart serves as parade reviewing official for Fox Company graduation ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tessa Watts 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart, the executive officer of 12th Marine Corps District, serves as the parade reviewing official for the recruit training graduation ceremony of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on June 5, 2020. After graduating, the new Marines will attend the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where they will attend Marine Combat Training before continuing to their Military Occupational Specialty school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:16
    VIRIN: 200605-M-XG560-001
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart serves as parade reviewing official for Fox Company graduation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Tessa Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

