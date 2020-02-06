A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division climbs a ladder during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 2, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Range 220 Urban Lane Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Corey Mathews