Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Range 220 Urban Lane Training [Image 5 of 8]

    Range 220 Urban Lane Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division moves through a tunnel during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 2, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:42
    Photo ID: 6232757
    VIRIN: 200602-M-CM018-1055
    Resolution: 4762x3810
    Size: 22.7 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range 220 Urban Lane Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training
    Range 220 Urban Lane Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    3/4
    Twentynine Palms
    7th Regiment
    MAGTFTC
    Range 220
    The Comabt Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT