A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division uses a radio during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 2, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6232754
|VIRIN:
|200602-M-CM018-1006
|Resolution:
|3946x4933
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Range 220 Urban Lane Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT