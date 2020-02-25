PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Polo Rivera, from Dallas, files brackets for door hinges in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 5, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

