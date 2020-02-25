Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Polo Rivera, from Dallas, files brackets for door hinges in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 5, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

