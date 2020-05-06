PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Adam Bare, from Saintamant, La., measures a flange with a dial indicator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 5, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:14
|Photo ID:
|6231749
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-MQ442-1070
|Resolution:
|6549x4366
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ST. AMANT, LA, US
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
