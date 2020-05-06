PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Adam Bare, from Saintamant, La., measures a flange with a dial indicator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 5, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

