PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Brooke Kronquist, from Watertown, Wis., wipes detergent on mooring lines on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 5, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

Date Taken: 02.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: WATERTOWN, WI, US