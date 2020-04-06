Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Army

    1st Lt. Cameron Caldwell, from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducts the leg tuck potion of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 4. The ACFT is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and it consists of six exercises, the maximum deadlift, the standing power throw, the hand-release push-up, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck, and the two-mile run. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

