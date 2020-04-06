Capt. Taylor Carmichael, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts the hand-release push-up potion of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 4. The ACFT is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and it consists of six exercises, the maximum deadlift, the standing power throw, the hand-release push-up, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck, and the two-mile run. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

