Warrant Officer Monroe Staples, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts the maximum deadlift potion of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 4. The ACFT is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and it consists of six exercises, the maximum deadlift, the standing power throw, the hand-release push-up, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck, and the two-mile run. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 Location: CAMP CASEY, KR