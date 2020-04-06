1st Lt. Tian Wang, from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts the maximum deadlift potion of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 4. The ACFT is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and it consists of six exercises, the maximum deadlift, the standing power throw, the hand-release push-up, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck, and the two-mile run. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6231628
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-ED406-1014
|Resolution:
|3393x5089
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
