The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly is seen through the window of the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. Seventeenth Coast Guard District command center watchstanders notified the cargo ship of a 67-year-old man aboard the derelict vessel requesting to be rescued and asked for assistance to transport the man to safety. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 21:46
|Photo ID:
|6231453
|VIRIN:
|200604-G-G0217-1004
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|36.89 KB
|Location:
|DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT