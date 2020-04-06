Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly is seen through the window of the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. Seventeenth Coast Guard District command center watchstanders notified the cargo ship of a 67-year-old man aboard the derelict vessel requesting to be rescued and asked for assistance to transport the man to safety. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 21:46
    Photo ID: 6231453
    VIRIN: 200604-G-G0217-1004
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 36.89 KB
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Coast Guard
    67yo man rescued by cargo ship President Eisenhower
    good sam cargo ship rescues man from derelict sailing vessel near Dutch Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT