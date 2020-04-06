Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly is seen through the window of the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. Seventeenth Coast Guard District command center watchstanders notified the cargo ship of a 67-year-old man aboard the derelict vessel requesting to be rescued and asked for assistance to transport the man to safety. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

