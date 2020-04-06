The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly is spotted from the deck of motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, whose master received notification of a 67-year-old man reporting to be disabled and adrift approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. Coast Guard Seventeenth District command center watchstanders coordinated efforts with the ship's master to rescue the man from his derelict vessel in the Bering Sea. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 21:50 Photo ID: 6231451 VIRIN: 200604-G-G0217-1002 Resolution: 640x853 Size: 84.8 KB Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.