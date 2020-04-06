Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly is spotted from the deck of motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, whose master received notification of a 67-year-old man reporting to be disabled and adrift approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. Coast Guard Seventeenth District command center watchstanders coordinated efforts with the ship's master to rescue the man from his derelict vessel in the Bering Sea. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

