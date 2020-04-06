Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly floats alongside the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, after a 67-year-old man is taken aboard the ship as a joint rescue effort by Seventeenth Coast Guard District command center watchstanders and the Good Samaritan vessel. Due to geographic location, the man was taken aboard the President Eisenhower after the ship's master responded to a Coast Guard request for a vessel in the area to assist. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 21:48
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lauren Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Dutch Harbor
    67yo man rescued by cargo ship President Eisenhower

