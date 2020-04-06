Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

The disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly floats alongside the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, after a 67-year-old man is taken aboard the ship as a joint rescue effort by Seventeenth Coast Guard District command center watchstanders and the Good Samaritan vessel. Due to geographic location, the man was taken aboard the President Eisenhower after the ship's master responded to a Coast Guard request for a vessel in the area to assist. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US