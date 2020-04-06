Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A 67-year-old man rows a small dinghy away from his disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly to the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, after Coast Guard Seventeenth District command center watchstanders coordinated efforts with the cargo ship to rescue the man approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. The man had been adrift for several weeks with two emergency position-indicating radio beacons aboard, which he used to hail the Coast Guard for assistance. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    VIRIN: 200601-G-G0217-1001
    Alaska
    Dutch Harbor
    derelict sailing vessel Miss Lilly
    President Eisenhower picks ups man in adrift sail boat near Dutch Harbor

