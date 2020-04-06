Coast Guard, good Samaritans, rescue 67-year-old man from derelict sailing vessel, Dutch Harbor, Alaska

A 67-year-old man rows a small dinghy away from his disabled and adrift 28-foot sailing vessel Miss Lilly to the motor vessel President Eisenhower, a 984-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, after Coast Guard Seventeenth District command center watchstanders coordinated efforts with the cargo ship to rescue the man approximately 575 miles south southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 4, 2020. The man had been adrift for several weeks with two emergency position-indicating radio beacons aboard, which he used to hail the Coast Guard for assistance. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

