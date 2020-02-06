Sgt. Adonys Luna, assigned to HHBN, 25th Infantry Division, competes during the 25th Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.
(US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6231448
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-XP872-071
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
