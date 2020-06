25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year

Staff. Sgt. Noah Outar assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, applies camouflage during the 25th Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.

(US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

