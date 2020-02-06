Sgt. Robert Mckie assigned to 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, tests Land Navigation skills in the 25th Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.

(US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, 25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Sarah Sangster