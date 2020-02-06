Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year [Image 24 of 26]

    25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Spc. Randy Coffey assigned to 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, tests Land Navigation skills during the 25th Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.
    (US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID NCO/Soldier of The Year [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

