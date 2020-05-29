Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Bomb Squadron holds change of command ceremony

    96th Bomb Squadron holds change of command ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. John Baker, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 29, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020
    Photo ID: 6231268
    VIRIN: 200529-F-NP461-1020
    Resolution: 4677x3106
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Bomb Squadron holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd Operations Group
    96th BS
    2nd OG

