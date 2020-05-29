96th Bomb Squadron holds change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. John Baker, outgoing 96th Bomb Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, incoming 96th BS commander, ist during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 29, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

