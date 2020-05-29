Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, speaks at the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 29, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:52 Photo ID: 6231272 VIRIN: 200529-F-NP461-1010 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 10.9 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th Bomb Squadron holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.