    JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital [Image 6 of 6]

    JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stefanie Nochisaki, COVID-19 Contact Tracing Cell officer-in-charge gives a shop tour to Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Masashi Iwata, Self Defense Forces Naha Hospital director, and Col. Morikatsu Tamashiro, Southwestern Air Defense Force Headquarters command surgeon, both assigned to Naha Air Base, at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. JASDF members toured both the hospital and the Joint COVID-19 Response Center in order to exchange operational knowledge and strategies for dealing with the pandemic and protecting military members, personnel and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6230291
    VIRIN: 200604-F-YW474-0160
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

