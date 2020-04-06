JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stefanie Nochisaki, COVID-19 Contact Tracing Cell officer-in-charge gives a shop tour to Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Masashi Iwata, Self Defense Forces Naha Hospital director, and Col. Morikatsu Tamashiro, Southwestern Air Defense Force Headquarters command surgeon, both assigned to Naha Air Base, at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. JASDF members toured both the hospital and the Joint COVID-19 Response Center in order to exchange operational knowledge and strategies for dealing with the pandemic and protecting military members, personnel and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

