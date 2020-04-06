Japan Air Self Defense Force service members receive a tour of the Joint COVID-19 Response Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. The tour enabled U.S. and Japanese military leaders to exchange operational knowledge and strategies for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6230290
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-YW474-0109
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
