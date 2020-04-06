JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital

U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force service members gather and analyze data at the Joint COVID-19 Response Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. The JCRC enables all U.S. military installations on Okinawa to communicate, coordinate and implement operational medical plans in a cooperative manner to preserve the health and safety of the military members, personnel and families on Okinawa, while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

