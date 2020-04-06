U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force service members gather and analyze data at the Joint COVID-19 Response Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. The JCRC enables all U.S. military installations on Okinawa to communicate, coordinate and implement operational medical plans in a cooperative manner to preserve the health and safety of the military members, personnel and families on Okinawa, while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6230285
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-YW474-0054
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT