JASDF visits the Joint COVID-19 Response Center and US Naval Hospital

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert J. Bodisch Jr., Joint COVID-19 Response Center officer-in-charge, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts a tour for Japan Air Self Defense Force service members at the Joint COVID-19 Response Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. The tour enabled U.S. and Japanese military leaders to exchange operational knowledge and strategies for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

