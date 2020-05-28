Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March

Lt. Col. Andrea Hall, 50th Space Wing staff judge advocate, tightens the straps on her backpack before beginning the Bataan Memorial Death March May 28, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The Airmen who participated in the march raised $2,000 for the family of a fallen mentor. The money is being used to send his children to summer camp and get baseball coaching lessons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

Date Taken: 05.28.2020
Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US