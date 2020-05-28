Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Andrea Hall, 50th Space Wing staff judge advocate, tightens the straps on her backpack before beginning the Bataan Memorial Death March May 28, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The Airmen who participated in the march raised $2,000 for the family of a fallen mentor. The money is being used to send his children to summer camp and get baseball coaching lessons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

