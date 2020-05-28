Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 1 of 3]

    Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen march on the base perimeter at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, May 28, 2020, during their substitute Bataan Memorial Death March. The original annual event is usually held in White Sands, New Mexico; however, it was canceled due to COVID-19. Because of its cancellation, Airmen on Schriever decided to host their own on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

