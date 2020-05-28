Airmen march on the base perimeter at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, May 28, 2020, during their substitute Bataan Memorial Death March. The original annual event is usually held in White Sands, New Mexico; however, it was canceled due to COVID-19. Because of its cancellation, Airmen on Schriever decided to host their own on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:42 Photo ID: 6229665 VIRIN: 200528-F-UR189-1002 Resolution: 3897x2598 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.