Airmen honor fallen; host Bataan Memorial Death March

Airmen and Ruby the dog participate in a substitute Bataan Memorial Death March May 28, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The original annual event held in White Sands, New Mexico, serves to honor the 60,000 – 80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war who were forced to march 65 miles by the Japanese Imperial Army in World War II after the Battle of Bataan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

