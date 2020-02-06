New recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial hair cuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 Photo ID: 6229397 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS