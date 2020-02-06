Hotel Company Receiving

New recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a controband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US