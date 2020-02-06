Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 9 of 10]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 11:41
    Photo ID: 6229399
    VIRIN: 200602-M-OQ594-1081
    Resolution: 4260x2840
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving
    Hotel Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT