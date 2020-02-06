Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Receiving [Image 4 of 10]

    Hotel Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 11:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
