200515-N-N0146-1003 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2020) Lucas DeWalt receives his 2nd Lt. rank after reciting the oath of office to his father, Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt, vice commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), during a commissioning ceremony for Air Force officers that was held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Vice Adm. Jim Malloy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:30 Photo ID: 6229120 VIRIN: 200515-N-N0146-1003 Resolution: 899x669 Size: 119.12 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.