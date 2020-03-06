Virtual Oath of Office

Courtesy Photo | 200515-N-N0146-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2020) Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt (right),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200515-N-N0146-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2020) Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt (right), vice commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), and 2nd Lt. Lucas DeWalt pose for a photo after a commissioning ceremony for Air Force officers that was held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Vice Adm. Jim Malloy) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 17, 2020) Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt, vice commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), administered the Oath of Office to his son, Lucas DeWalt, during a graduation ceremony for students of the Texas Christian University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps May 15, 2020.



Family and friends around the world attended the ceremony virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



"I think that one of the coolest things about commissioning now, is the power that technology has to bring us closer,” said 2nd Lt. DeWalt. “Although I commissioned in front of a computer screen, no amount of social distancing or quarantining could take away the amount of love and support I’ve received from my family and friends. Commissioning was one of the happiest days of my life and it feels incredible no matter what the circumstances were."



Rear Adm. Dewalt reflected on the many times he had the honor to take and deliver the Oath of Office throughout his career, but he felt especially honored to recite the oath to his son.



“I’ve taken this oath eight times myself,” said Rear Adm. DeWalt. “The first of which is when I entered the Naval Academy and my father administered it to me. I’ve had the privilege of administering it a dozen or so times to officers I’ve promoted within my commands. But today, as you might imagine, is a very special day because I have the distinct privilege of administering it to my son Luke, with the added bonus of commissioning him in the Air Force.”



As a newly commissioned officer in the Air Force, 2nd Lt. DeWalt spoke about what he believed it would take for him to become successful in the future.



"One thing that has been particularly emphasized in the current state of the world is the importance of technology and the ability to adapt and react to the ever changing environment that we operate in,” said 2nd Lt. DeWalt. “I think that in order to be successful now and in the future, I will need to be flexible and willing to quickly adapt to whatever environment I find myself in."



2nd Lt. Dewalt was joined by his mother, brother, and sister during the ceremony.



Lucas DeWalt is a native of Fort Worth, Texas, and attended Texas Christian University where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry. He commissioned as an Air Force pilot and will report to Undergraduate Pilot Training.



Texas Christian University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps had a graduation class of five.



Texas Christian University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps is dedicated to developing high quality commissioned officers in the Air Force through intense training and academics.



