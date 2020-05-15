Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Oath of Office [Image 2 of 4]

    Virtual Oath of Office

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200515-N-N0146-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2020) Lucas DeWalt recites the oath of office to his father, Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt, vice commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), during a commissioning ceremony for Air Force officers that was held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Vice Adm. Jim Malloy)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:30
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

