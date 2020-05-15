Virtual Oath of Office

200515-N-N0146-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2020) Rear Adm. Rodney DeWalt, vice commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), administers the oath of office to his son, Lucas DeWalt, during a commissioning ceremony for Air Force officers that was held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Vice Adm. Jim Malloy)
