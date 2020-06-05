Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200506-A-DZ781-0021 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3, salutes the American flag while aboard a Mark VI Patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. CRS 3 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley
    Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley

