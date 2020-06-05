200506-A-DZ781-0018 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3, conducts operations during a live-fire gunnery exercise while aboard a Mark VI Patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. CRS 3 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 06:08 Photo ID: 6229006 VIRIN: 050620-A-DZ781-0108 Resolution: 6546x4364 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Darnley [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.