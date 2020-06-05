200506-A-DZ781-0009 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) A Sikorsky SH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts flight operations during a Photoex. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 06:08 Photo ID: 6229004 VIRIN: 050620-A-DZ781-0106 Resolution: 6576x4384 Size: 1.85 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sikorsky SH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.