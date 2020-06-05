200506-A-DZ781-0016 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) A Sikorsky SH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts flight operations in the Arabian Gulf. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6229005
|VIRIN:
|050620-A-DZ781-0107
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|791.78 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Sikorsky SH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
