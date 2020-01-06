Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. The 31st FW ‘Elephant Walk’ demonstrates Aviano AB combat readiness through Show of Force and Slovenian show of gratitude to essential workers amidst the challenges of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 05:06 Photo ID: 6227781 VIRIN: 200601-F-ZX177-2565 Resolution: 6460x4306 Size: 2.64 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.