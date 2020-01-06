Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. An Elephant Walk is a fundamental training component when preparing for global strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6227777
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-ZX177-2546
|Resolution:
|7117x4744
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
