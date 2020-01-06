Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. An Elephant Walk is a fundamental training component when preparing for global strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 05:06 Photo ID: 6227777 VIRIN: 200601-F-ZX177-2546 Resolution: 7117x4744 Size: 3.69 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.