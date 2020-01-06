Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 1 of 5]

    Aviano Elephant Walk

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. An Elephant Walk is a fundamental training component when preparing for global strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 05:06
    Photo ID: 6227777
    VIRIN: 200601-F-ZX177-2546
    Resolution: 7117x4744
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    USAFE
    HH60
    Aviano
    USAF
    triple nickel
    31st FW
    buzzards
    wyvern nation

