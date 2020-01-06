A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron takes flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. The Elephant Walk was intended to showcase the continued combat power of Aviano AB and give thanks to first responders, doctors, and all personnel engaged in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 05:06 Photo ID: 6227779 VIRIN: 200601-F-ZX177-2363 Resolution: 3810x2536 Size: 1.52 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.