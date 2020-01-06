Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. The Elephant Walk was intended to showcase the continued combat power of Aviano AB and give thanks to first responders, doctors, and all personnel engaged in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6227778
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-ZX177-2547
|Resolution:
|2741x1827
|Size:
|553.34 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
