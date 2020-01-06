Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Elephant Walk [Image 2 of 5]

    Aviano Elephant Walk

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. The Elephant Walk was intended to showcase the continued combat power of Aviano AB and give thanks to first responders, doctors, and all personnel engaged in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

