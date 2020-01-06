Aviano Elephant Walk

Six U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron take flight during an Elephant Walk and COVID-19 flyover at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 1, 2020. The Elephant Walk was intended to showcase the continued combat power of Aviano AB and give thanks to first responders, doctors, and all personnel engaged in the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

