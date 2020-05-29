USS Mount Whitney

200529-N-RG482-0347 NORTH SEA (May 29, 2020) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 participates in search and rescue swimmer training while in the North Sea, May 29, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

