200529-N-RG482-0016 NORTH SEA (May 29, 2020) Able Seaman Matthew Kandell, a Military Sealift Command civil service mariner, and search and rescue swimmer assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), prepares for rigid hull inflatable boat operations aboard the ship while in the North Sea, May 29, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

