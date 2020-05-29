Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Mount Whitney

    NORTH SEA

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200529-N-RG482-0052 NORTH SEA (May 29, 2020) Civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), prepare for rigid hull inflatable boat operations aboard the ship while in the North Sea, May 29, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 04:27
    Photo ID: 6227760
    VIRIN: 200529-N-RG482-0052
    Resolution: 5492x3541
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

