200529-N-RG482-0336 NORTH SEA (May 29, 2020) Aircrewman assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 28) drop from an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to HSC-28 while participating in search and rescue swimmer training in the North Sea, May 29, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)
|05.29.2020
|06.02.2020 04:27
|6227769
|200529-N-RG482-0336
|2774x1618
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
