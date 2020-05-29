USS Mount Whitney

200529-N-RG482-0336 NORTH SEA (May 29, 2020) Aircrewman assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 28) drop from an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to HSC-28 while participating in search and rescue swimmer training in the North Sea, May 29, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

