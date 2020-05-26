Team Hickam supports NASA’s Human Space Flight program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micah Lowe, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron load planning specialist and Staff Sgt. Waite Rowland, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility supervisor, move cargo onto loading trucks on the flightline on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2020. In preparation for the historic launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2, several units from Team Hickam assisted the deployment of U.S. Air Force Guardian Angel Pararescue forces from the 58th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada as part of Task Force 45, facilitated by 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3, Human Space Flight Support located at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

